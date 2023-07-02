Thomas will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Angels.

Even with the Diamondbacks facing off against a southpaw (Reid Detmers) in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Thomas will return to the lineup after sitting out Saturday's 3-1 win. Thomas has now started in 11 of the Diamondbacks' last 13 games overall and appears to have re-established himself as a near-everyday player in the Arizona outfield following the recent demotion of Pavin Smith to Triple-A Reno.