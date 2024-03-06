Thomas started in center field and 0-for-3 in Tuesday's spring game against the Padres.

Thomas was held out of games while dealing with inflammation in his right wrist. He made a sliding catch on a sinking liner, showing off the stellar defense that finished 2023 with five defensive runs saved and six outs above average. The challenge for Thomas will be to figure out how to stay in the lineup against lefties. The outfielder batted .143 with a .435 OPS over 81 plate appearances last year.