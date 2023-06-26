Thomas went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over San Francisco.

Thomas rejoined the starting lineup after getting Saturday off and logged a third multi-hit effort in the seven games since being called up from Triple-A Reno. The outfielder is 10-for-25 (.400) with a home run, three doubles, three RBI and six runs scored since returning to the majors. Of note, he's had just one at-bat against a left-hander during this recent run, and futility against southpaws (1-for-36) was the primary reason he was demoted to the minors in May.