Thomas isn't in Arizona's lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Dodgers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Thomas went 0-for-3 with a walk Tuesday in his first game back from a three-month stint on the injured list, and he'll take a seat on the bench Wednesday as he eases his way back into regular playing time in Arizona's outfield. Corbin Carroll will shift to center field while Thomas rests, opening up right field for Jake McCarthy.