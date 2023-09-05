Thomas is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Rockies.
Lourdes Gurriel, Corbin Carroll and Tommy Pham will start across the outfield for the Diamondbacks as they take on left-hander Kyle Freeland. Thomas has batted just .108 with a .304 OPS in 67 plate appearances against lefties this year.
