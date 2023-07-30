Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Thomas has a .256/.273/.442 slash line in 12 games since the All-Star break, and he'll take a seat Sunday with righty Luis Castillo taking the mound for Seattle. Corbin Carroll will shift to center field while Lourdes Gurriel and Dominic Canzone start in the corner outfield.
