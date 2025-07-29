Thomas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Tigers.

Thomas' eighth-inning blast ended a 25-inning scoreless streak for the Diamondbacks, who have scored just two runs over the last four games. It was his sixth homer of the season and first since July 2. Arizona is a seller heading into the trade deadline, and Thomas could be an attractive piece with three years of control beyond 2025. Any trade activity that doesn't involve Thomas is not expected to impact his playing; he should remain the team's primary center fielder against right-handed starters.