Thomas isn't in Arizona's lineup Saturday against the Giants.
After going 7-for-21 with a homer, three RBI and five runs scored across his last five games, Thomas will get a breather Saturday. His absence moves Corbin Carroll into center field, Lourdes Gurriel in left and allows Pavin Smith to serve as the D-backs' DH while batting sixth.
