Thomas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

With southpaw Eric Lauer on the bump for Toronto, Tim Tawa will draw the start in center field while the left-handed-hitting Thomas heads to the bench for the first time since June 4. While starting in each of Arizona's previous 11 contests, Thomas went 11-for-39 (.282 average) with two home runs, one stolen base, eight runs and three RBI.