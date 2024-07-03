Thomas started in center field, batted eighth and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Thomas played his first game after being activated off the injured list. He missed three months due to a hamstring injury, and the rehab process lingered, including a setback early in May. Thomas has habitually struggled to hit left-handers, but he should be a lineup staple against right-handers.