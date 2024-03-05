Thomas (wrist) is starting in center field and batting seventh for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in his return to Cactus League play, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Thomas was held out of action for more than a week while battling inflammation in his right wrist, but he's progressed to the point of testing things out in game action. The 23-year-old is in line for center field duty this season for the defending National League pennant winners.