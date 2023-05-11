Thomas started in center field and went 0-for-2 with an RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins.

Thomas made his first start since Saturday, a stretch that included one righty and two lefty opposing starters. He was eventually removed for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning against lefty reliever Tanner Scott. The outfielder is 1-for-33 (.030) against southpaws, and it appears to be costing him at-bats. His underlying numbers suggest bad luck, but he's noticed pitchers are attacking a weakness, balls on the outside part of the plate, per Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic. "That's all they're doing is painting away, painting away," Thomas said. "It's probably a good idea. If they bring it somewhere in the zone, I feel like I'll be able to hit it." Thomas is slashing .196/.259/.333 over 112 plate appearances.