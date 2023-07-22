Thomas will be on the bench against lefty Brandon Williamson and the Reds on Saturday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Thomas has hit well since returning to the big leagues in mid-June, slashing .293/.301/.524 with four homers in 25 games. Part of his success may stem from the fact that the Diamondbacks have shielded him from facing lefties, starting him against just one of the five the team has faced in the last month. Corbin Carroll will shift to center field Saturday, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. taking Carroll's usual spot in left.