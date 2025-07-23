Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting again versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
The Diamondbacks are facing a third straight lefty (Brandon Walter) in the series and Thomas has been absent from the lineup in all three contests. Corbin Carroll will once again start in center field for Arizona, with Randal Grichuk occupying right field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Idle against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Scratched from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Belts homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Collects three hits Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Knocks homer in loss•