Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 18, 2023
at
2:10 pm ET
•
1 min read
Thomas is not in the lineup Tuesday at St. Louis.
Corbin Carroll is in center field and batting sixth with left-hander Jordan Montgomery on the mound for the host Cardinals. Jake McCarthy will cover right field and hit ninth. Thomas has slashed just .186/.271/.279 through 48 total plate appearances on the year.
