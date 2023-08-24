Thomas is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Reds.
Lourdes Gurriel, Corbin Carroll and Tommy Pham will start across the outfield for the Diamondbacks as they face off against left-hander Brandon Williamson. Thomas has slashed just .100/.129/.167 in 62 plate appearances off southpaws this year.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Five hits in doubleheader•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Out against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Hits bench Sunday•