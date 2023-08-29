Thomas is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Lourdes Gurriel, Corbin Carroll and Tommy Pham will start across the outfield for the Diamondbacks as they take on left-hander Clayton Kershaw. Thomas has slashed .098/.127/.164 in 63 plate appearances versus lefties this year.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Five hits in doubleheader•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Out against lefty•