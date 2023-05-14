Thomas is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

For the second time in three games, Thomas is on the bench against a right-hander (Logan Webb). The 23-year-old looks like he could be on the outs for a full-time role in the Arizona outfield, at least for as long as red-hot rookie Dominic Fletcher continues to sizzle at the plate. Fletcher has posted a monstrous 1.232 OPS since his April 30 call-up from Triple-A Reno, while Thomas has supplied a .567 OPS during that same two-week stretch.