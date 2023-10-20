Watch Now:

Thomas isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Game 4 of the NLCS against Philadelphia.

With left-hander Cristopher Sanchez set to start on the mound for the Phillies, the lefty-hitting Thomas will retreat to the bench for the beginning of Friday's contest. Lourdes Gurriel, Corbin Carroll and Tommy Pham will start across the outfield while Thomas sits.

