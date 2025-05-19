Thomas isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
This is a rare night on the bench for Thomas, who has already appeared in 16 games so far in May, hitting .260 with one home run, three RBI and two runs scored. Tim Tawa will get a look in center field with Thomas riding the pine Monday evening.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Launches first HR•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Idle against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: In lineup against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Absent from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting out versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting against southpaw•