Thomas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

Thomas has homered twice over his last four games, putting him at seven long balls on the year. The outfielder hit just .214 with a .654 OPS over 19 games in July, but he continues to hold down a majority share of the playing time in center field for Arizona. Overall, he's at a .250/.300/.384 slash line with 28 RBI, 36 runs scored, five stolen bases, 13 doubles and two triples across 95 contests.