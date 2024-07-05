Thomas went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Dodgers.
Thomas returned to the lineup after getting a day off Wednesday. The day off was likely due to manager Torey Lovullo easing Thomas back into the lineup following a three-month absence on the injured list. The outfielder doesn't have a history as an impact base stealer, but Thomas could help in that category. He's stolen between nine and 15 bases in each of his five seasons in the Diamondbacks' organization.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Returns to action•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Back from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: At least one more rehab game•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Being evaluated for activation•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Plays back-to-back days•