Thomas went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Dodgers.

Thomas returned to the lineup after getting a day off Wednesday. The day off was likely due to manager Torey Lovullo easing Thomas back into the lineup following a three-month absence on the injured list. The outfielder doesn't have a history as an impact base stealer, but Thomas could help in that category. He's stolen between nine and 15 bases in each of his five seasons in the Diamondbacks' organization.