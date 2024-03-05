Thomas (wrist) took at-bats on a back field Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Thomas developed inflammation in his right wrist and has missed a week. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo hopes the outfielder can play Tuesday. The Diamondbacks could also put off his return until Thursday following an off-day.
