Thomas (wrist) isn't expected to resume swinging a bat until at least Friday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
The 23-year-old was scratched from Monday's spring lineup due to wrist soreness, and he was diagnosed with inflammation after receiving medical imaging. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, so Thomas could return to game action shortly after he resumes taking swings.
