Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Taking seat against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Southpaw Ranger Suarez is on the bump for Arizona, so the left-handed-hitting Thomas will exit the lineup and receive his first day off since Sept. 9. Jorge Barrosa will replace Thomas in center field and will bat ninth.
