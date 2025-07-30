Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Taking seat Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
The left-handed-hitting Thomas will get a rare day off against a righty (Chris Paddack) while the Diamondbacks clear room in the lineup for Jorge Barrosa, who will occupy center field in the series finale. Thomas started in both of the first two games of the series, going 1-for-6 with a solo home run and a walk.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Provides lone run in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Activated, starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Away from team•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting again versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Idle against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Back in action Wednesday•