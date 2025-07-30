default-cbs-image
Thomas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

The left-handed-hitting Thomas will get a rare day off against a righty (Chris Paddack) while the Diamondbacks clear room in the lineup for Jorge Barrosa, who will occupy center field in the series finale. Thomas started in both of the first two games of the series, going 1-for-6 with a solo home run and a walk.

