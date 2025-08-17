Thomas went 3-for-5 with a steal and one RBI in Sunday's 6-5 loss at Colorado.

The Arizona outfielder notched his fifth three-hit performance of the season, as he also swiped his sixth base. Thomas has been filling an everyday role for the Diamondbacks since Aug. 1, hitting .298 (17-for-57) with two homers, two doubles, six runs scored and six RBI across 15 games this month. The 25-year-old is now slashing .251/.295/.380 with 40 runs scored and 33 RBI in 363 total plate appearances.