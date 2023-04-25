Chafin (2-0) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out four over 1.2 scoreless innings to pick up the win over Kansas City on Monday.

Chafin entered with one out and two runners on in the bottom of eighth inning and allowed a game-tying single to Kyle Isbel. That marked his first blown save in four opportunities, but he was able to walk away with the win in the ninth when Nick Ahmed's fielder's choice plated the winning run. After a dominant stretch to open the season, Chafin's run into a rough patch, allowing three runs on five hits (one home run) and two walks over his last 2.1 innings (three games).