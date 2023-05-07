Chafin allowed three runs and an inherited runner to score on four hits and picked up a blown save in Saturday's 8-7 win over Washington.

Chafin was part of a bullpen implosion that let a 6-2 lead entering the ninth inning slip away. Fortunately for Arizona's closer, Chafin avoided the loss when his teammates mounted their own comeback in the bottom of the frame. The left-hander, who's converted five of seven save chances, has pitched better (2.50 SIERA, 2.36 xFIP) than his 4.26 ERA suggests.