Chafin is experiencing groin tightness and is getting a few days off.
Chafin has appeared in three Cactus League games, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings. He's part of the relief crew that could pick up saves in what manager Torey Lovullo describes as a "fluid" closer role.
