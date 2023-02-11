Chafin signed a one-year contract Saturday with the Diamondbacks, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The deal is expected to be worth around $6.5 million and will carry another $1 million or so in performance-based bonuses. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds that there is also an option for 2024. Chafin turned down a $6.5 million player option with the Tigers back in November after posting an impressive 2.83 ERA and 67:19 K:BB over 57.1 innings in 2022. The 32-year-old lefty already looks like one of the best high-leverage options in Arizona's patchwork bullpen and he could very well contend for save chances as the 2023 campaign plays out.
