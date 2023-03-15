Chafin (groin) struck out a batter and allowed a hit over a scoreless inning of relief Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 7-6 loss to the Giants in Cactus League play.

Chafin experienced some groin tightness late last week, but he required only a few days off to overcome the issue before he re-entered the Diamondbacks' spring pitching schedule. Assuming the groin injury doesn't crop up again, Chafin will head into Opening Day in position for a high-leverage role out of the Arizona bullpen, with the southpaw potentially factoring into the mix for save chances when the Diamondbacks face lefty-heavy lineups in the late innings. Before signing with the Diamondbacks in free agency this winter, Chafin was a major bright spot for a 96-loss Tigers squad in 2022, logging a 2.83 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 67:19 K:BB across 57.1 innings.