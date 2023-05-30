Chafin earned a save over the Rockies on Monday, retiring the only batter he faced via strikeout.

Drew Jameson pitched 3.2 scoreless innings in relief and nearly closed the game, but Chafin was summoned to record the final out after Randal Grichuk stroked a two-out single in the ninth. Chafin got Elehuris Montero to go down swinging on a slider to finish off the victory and earn his eighth save. The lefty reliever has nabbed four saves in May and appears to be sharing the closer role with Miguel Castro, who also has four saves this month.