Chafin walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Royals.

The lefty continued his impressive start to the season, as Chafin has been scored upon in only one of his first 12 appearances so far. That one outing did result in his only blown save, but he still appears to be solidifying his hold on the closer role for Arizona, posting a 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through 10.1 innings.