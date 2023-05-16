Chafin threw a perfect inning to earn a save over Oakland on Monday.
Chafin needed just 10 pitches to close out the 5-2 win Monday. It was his first save chance since May 6, when he coughed up three runs without recording an out. He lowered his ERA to 3.94 with a 24:5 K:BB through 16 innings. Chafin and Miguel Castro, who worked the eighth inning Monday, appear to be the top arms in Arizona's bullpen at the moment.
