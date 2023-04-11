Chafin picked up the save in Monday's 3-0 win over the Brewers by striking out the side during a perfect ninth inning.
Chafin came on in the ninth inning with a three-run lead and proceeded to strikeout Joey Wiemer, Christian Yelich and Willy Adames en route to his second save of the season. The left-hander has yet to allow a run across five appearances (4.1 innings) while striking out seven versus just two walks. Scott McGough, who blew a save last week, has operated in hold situations in each of his last games, so it appears Chafin has the early edge in Arizona's closing competition.
