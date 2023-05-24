Chafin allowed one hit over two-thirds of an inning to record a hold in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

After Arizona took the lead in the top of the eighth inning, manager Torey Lovullo went with the lefty Chapin to face the top of Philadelphia's order, which included a pair of lefty hitters. Chafin and Scott McGough got the Diamondbacks through unscathed, setting up a save for Miguel Castro, who has recently become a regular in the closer mix. Matchups appear to dictate late-game usage patterns, which includes decisions on which pitcher will throw the eighth inning, so fantasy managers can expect Chafin and Castro to share the save chances for now.