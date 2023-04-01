Chafin worked a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Scott McGough was brought in to finish out the eighth inning and might have remained in the game for the ninth had he pitched well, but instead he walked two batters and threw only four of his 13 pitches for strikes before finally getting an out. As a result, manager Torey Lovullo handed the ball to Chafin in the ninth to face the top of the Dodgers' order, and the southpaw delivered. McGough may have just had some butterflies as he made his first big-league appearance since 2015, and the closer picture in Arizona remains far from clear, but it looks as though Chafin's expected high-leverage role will include some save chances.