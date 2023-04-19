Chafin allowed three runs on two hits and one walk over a third of an inning in Tuesday's 8-7 win over St. Louis.

Chafin was brought in to finish off the Cardinals in a non-save situation, then created a save opportunity for Miguel Castro, who finished the game. The outing was the first blemish for Chafin, who was three-for-three in save chances and had not allowed a run in seven innings prior to Tuesday.