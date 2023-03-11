site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Scheduled for live BP
RotoWire Staff
Chafin (groin) is expected to throw a live batting-practice session Saturday.
Chafin was shut down for a couple of days this week with groin tightness. The reliever has allowed four runs, four hits and five walks over 2.2 Cactus League innings.
