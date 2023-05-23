Chafin issued one walk in a scoreless inning Monday. He struck out three batters and earned a save against the Phillies.

Chafin worked around a two-out walk to secure the 6-3 victory for Arizona. It was his first save since May 15, while Miguel Castro recorded two outs in the seventh inning. Chafin has tossed five straight shutout frames, lowering his ERA to 3.38 with a 29:6 K:BB.