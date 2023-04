Chafin (1-0) allowed one walk and struck out two over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning, picking up the win in Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Dodgers.

Chafin's work bridged the bottom of the eighth and top of the ninth innings in his second late-game appearance in as many outings. After he earned the save Friday, Chafin gave way to Scott McGough on Sunday.