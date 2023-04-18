Chafin picked up the save in Monday's 6-3 victory over the Cardinals, striking out two over a perfect ninth inning.

Chafin entered with a three-run lead in the ninth and proceeded to retire Nolan Arenado, Dylan Carlson and Tyler O'Neill in order, including back-to-back strikeouts to end the game. It was the left-hander's third save in as many tries, and he appears to be separating himself for the top closing role, as Scott McGough has blown two of his three save opportunities so far.