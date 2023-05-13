Chafin allowed two hits and struck out one over one inning to earn a hold in Friday's 7-5 win over San Francisco.

Chafin entered with one out and a runner on in the eighth inning against a string of scheduled lefties. He allowed the inherited runner to score but managed to preserve the lead and got the first batter of the ninth out before Miguel Castro finished the game against right-handed batters. Chafin has been the club's primary closer but hit a rough patch of late, giving up four runs on seven hits over his last two-plus innings.