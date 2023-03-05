Chafin allowed two runs on three walks and two hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's spring game against the Padres.

Chafin's off to a rocky start in the Cactus League. The left-hander has allowed four runs on four hits and walked five batters over 2.2 innings. He's part of the fluid mix of relievers that could get save opportunities. Others in that group are Kevin Ginkel, Joe Mantiply and Mark Melancon.