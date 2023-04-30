The Diamondbacks optioned Misiewicz to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Misiewicz was sent down to make room on the 26-man roster for outfielder Dominic Fletcher, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move. In four appearances out of the Arizona bullpen, Misiewicz logged a 3.86 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 4.2 innings.

More News