The Diamondbacks optioned Misiewicz to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Misiewicz was sent down to make room on the 26-man roster for outfielder Dominic Fletcher, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move. In four appearances out of the Arizona bullpen, Misiewicz logged a 3.86 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 4.2 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Misiewicz: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Misiewicz: Dealt to Diamondbacks•
-
Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Scrubbed from 40-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Optioned to Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Mixed results in spring•
-
Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Dealt to Cardinals•