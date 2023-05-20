Misiewicz was placed on the 15-day injured list by Arizona on Saturday with a right calf strain.
Misiewicz will miss at least two weeks of action after suffering the calf strain. The left-hander has been replaced on the roster by Austin Adams with Adams having his contract selected from Reno in a corresponding transaction.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Misiewicz: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Misiewicz: Dispatched to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Misiewicz: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Anthony Misiewicz: Dealt to Diamondbacks•
-
Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Scrubbed from 40-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Optioned to Memphis•