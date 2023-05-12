Arizona recalled Misiewicz from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
The left-hander will replace Joe Mantiply after Mantiply was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. Misiewicz was previously with the D-Backs in April, and he registered a 3.86 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 4.2 innings.
