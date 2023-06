Alexander (thumb) was activated from the minor-league injured list Tuesday at Triple-A Reno, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Alexander suffered a fractured right thumb on a hit-by-pitch back in mid-April and wound up missing exactly two months of minor-league action. The 24-year-old infielder had put up a sensational .458/.618/.792 batting line through 34 plate appearances this season at the Triple-A level prior to the lengthy IL stint.