Alexander started at third base and eventually moved to left field. He went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's 5-1 win over Boston.

Alexander moved to left field in the seventh inning. One inning later, the player who hadn't played outfield in the majors before this past week robbed Alex Bregman of a home run. He's made three outfield starts and could soon qualify as one for fantasy teams, depending on league requirements. Alexander is slashing .234/.332/.431 with seven home runs, a .197 ISO and 22 RBI over 167 at-bats.